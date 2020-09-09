Sinovac Biotech says Covid-19 vaccine safe and effective

Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Monday that preliminary results of CoronaVac’s early trials show that the Chinese firm’s potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus appears to be safe and to trigger immune responses in older people, Reuters reports.

The news agency quotes Sinovac media representative Liu Peicheng as saying that CoronaVac caused no severe side effects in the first two trial phases launched in May and involving 421 participants 60 and older.

The report quotes Mr Liu as saying in a written statement that over 90 per cent of the participants who took two shots of CoronaVac experienced significant increase in antibody levels.

Brazilian state-run news agency Agência Brasil reported in July that the final-stage human trials of CoronaVac had begun, with the vaccine to tested on about 9,000 people in the states of São Paulo, Rio Janeiro Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais and Paraná, and in and around Brasilia.