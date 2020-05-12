Yichang shipyard cuts first steel for Timorese ferry

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group NV says its yard in the central Chinese city of Yichang has cut the first steel for a roll-on, roll-off ferry it is building for service in Timor-Leste.

Damen Shipyards issued a written statement saying Covid-19 precautions meant the steel-cutting ceremony had to be performed online, with representatives of the Timorese government in virtual attendance.

The shipbuilder says the ferry will have a length of 67 metres and a beam of 16 metres, and will be capable of carrying vehicles, freight and 380 passengers to and from Timor-Leste’s capital Díli and the Oecusse enclave, to the west of the capital, and the island of Ataúro, to the north.

The ship is due to begin operating next year, opening up new opportunities for commerce, education and employment, the Damen Shipyards statement quotes the Timorese government as saying.