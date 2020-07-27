Xiaomi to open its first shop in Lisbon, fifth in Portugal

Chinese maker of smartphones Xiaomi Corp. says it will open its first retail outlet in Lisbon in the autumn there, in a shop with a floor area of 350 square metres, the Notícias ao Minuto website reports.

The Portuguese news website says Xiaomi announced in writing that it has plans to open more shops in Portugal, in the Aveiro, Coimbra and Algarve regions, and in the city of Almada.

The report says Xiaomi already has four shops in Portugal, in Oporto, Braga, Matosinhos and Oeiras.

There is no substitute for bricks-and-mortar shops, even though Portuguese have been able to buy Xiaomi phones online since March, the company announcement says.

In February a Portuguese newspaper, Público, reported that data collected by market watcher IDC indicate that Xiaomi smartphones were the fifth-best-selling in Portugal last year.