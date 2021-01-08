Works by noted Brazilian street artists on show in Shanghai

The Shanghai Fosun Foundation is holding an exhibition of over 200 works of street art by Brazilian twin brothers Gustavo Pandolfo and Otávio Pandolfo, who call themselves collectively OSGEMEOS, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency says precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the twins from travelling to Shanghai, so the show was arranged over the Internet.

The report says the exhibits include big paintings, installations and works of sound.

It says the exhibition is entitled You Are My Guest, and quotes Otávio Pandolfo as describing the show as “an invitation for everyone to jump inside our imagination”.

The brothers hope the show will give Chinese a glimpse of Brazilian culture, the report says.

The exhibition closes on February 26, Xinhua says.