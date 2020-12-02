Poster of the 3rd Session of the Online Workshop on the Use of Traditional Medicine to Fight COVID-19

Exchanges between participants

The Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) has organised the Online Workshop on the Use of Traditional Medicine to Fight COVID-19, in cooperation with the Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park.

The third and last online session of the workshop was held on November 25, 2020, at 8pm (Beijing time), with the theme “Sharing practical experiences on the use of traditional Chinese medicine to fight COVID-19”. All three sessions took place via videoconference and were broadcast live through major new media such as VooV Meeting, YouTube, and Bilibili, in order to promote a joint effort against public health challenges and to help protect the health of people from all countries.

Speakers featured in the third session included: the Director of the Infectious Disease Department of the Teaching Hospital of Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Dr Hu Xiaoyu; the Deputy-Director of the Department of Emergency, of the Teaching Hospital of Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Dr Jin Wei; the Director of the Infectious Disease Department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Traditional Chinese Medical University, Dr Li Xi; and the General Manager of the Centre of International Cooperation and Exchange of the Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park, Dr Sun Jixia.

The session discussed the treatment of infectious diseases using traditional Chinese medicine. Participants exchanged experiences in the clinical treatment of COVID-19, the role of traditional Chinese medicine in the prevention and treatment of the pandemic in Africa, and the role that the Guangdong-Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park can play as a useful platform for international cooperation in traditional medicine. Over 200 health and pharmaceutical professionals from Angola, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, and São Tomé and Príncipe took part in the session.

The workshop successfully provided a platform for exchanges and study to improve participants’ knowledge in the use of traditional Chinese medicine to fight COVID-19, jointly boosting the global fight against the pandemic while fulfilling Macao’s role as a platform for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.