Smoothing of path for Timorese exports to China celebrated

The Timorese Ministry of Tourism, Trade and Industry has held a celebration of the start a pilot scheme to make it easier for Timorese exports to China to clear customs there, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.

The embassy issued a written statement quoting Timorese Tourism, Trade and Industry Minister José Lucas da Silva as saying the scheme could make Timorese exports more competitive in the Chinese market, thus increasing employment in Timor Leste and making the economy there more diverse.

China is eager to buy more goods of high quality from Timor-Leste in deals done at the Canton Fair and the China International Import Expo, the embassy statement quotes Chinese Ambassador to Timor Leste Xiao Jianguo as saying.

Last month the Chinese customs service announced that it would begin issuing online certificates of origin for goods imported by China from five least-developed countries, among them Mozambique and Timor-Leste.