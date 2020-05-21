Sino-Portuguese partnership to develop 5G fixed networks

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China, the China Broadband Development Alliance, Altice Portugal SA and the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) have got together to develop fifth-generation fixed telecommunications networks, Huawei says.

Huawei says in a written announcement released on Tuesday that such international collaboration in the telecommunications industry is needed to build a digital economy and the Internet of Everything.

The announcement quotes Altice Portugal Chief Technology Officer Luís Alveirinho as saying fibre connections to the Internet and new services will greatly benefit everybody.

In February ETSI set about coming up with industrial specifications for 5G fixed telecommunications networks, the Huawei announcement says.