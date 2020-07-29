Sino-Angolan contractor begins rehabilitating health centre

Sino-Angolan contractor WH begun on Monday work on rehabilitating and expanding the Canâmbua neighbourhood health centre in the northwestern Angolan city of Malanje, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says the authorities there have set aside about 30 million kwanzas (about US$45,500) for the work, as part of the national programme of poverty alleviation and local development.

The report says the six-month programme of work includes repairing the rundown facilities, replacing the medical equipment, and building reception halls, a vaccination area, a clinical laboratory and a pharmacy.

The rehabilitated health centre will have four inpatient rooms with four beds each and will serve about 80,000 people living in Canâmbua or nearby, Angop says.