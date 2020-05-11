Seminar to teach Portuguese managers about business in China

The Portuguese trade and investment agency, AICEP, says it is holding online today a seminar on opportunities for Portuguese companies in China, and that attendance is free of charge.

AICEP issued a written announcement saying the seminar will cover the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Chinese economy, forecasts for the economy, the Chinese industries most harmed by the pandemic, logistical problems, and help available to Portuguese enterprises.

The announcement says one of the speakers is a Portuguese lawyer in Shanghai, Diogo Garcês Reis, who will talk about the Chinese effort to curb the pandemic, and legal issues in China.

Another speaker is the AICEP chief in Shanghai, Mário Quina, who will talk about Sino-Portuguese relations and the work his agency is doing in China, the AICEP announcement says.