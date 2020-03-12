Second batch of CRRC Tangshan train sets sent to Angola

CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd of China says it has shipped out a second batch of intercity passenger train sets destined for Angola, Huanbohai News reports.

The Chinese news website quotes a written statement issued by CRRC Tangshan as saying the batch of three train sets is part of an order for 10 it is building for Angola, the first four of which were shipped out last month.

Each of the four-carriage, diesel-powered train sets can carry up to 696 passengers at a maximum sustained speed of 100 kph, Huanbohai News quotes the train maker as saying.

The Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, has reported that the first batch of train sets will be deployed on lines serving Benguela, Lobito and Luanda.