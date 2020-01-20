Redevelopment plan envisages a Chinatown for São Paulo

The government of São Paulo is considering a 150 million reais (about US$32.5 million) urban renewal project that would give the Brazilian city a Chinatown, O Globo reports.

The Brazilian newspaper says the redevelopment could revitalise one of the most rundown areas of downtown São Paulo by making it a cultural and technology hub featuring museums and outdoor cinema.

The report quotes Brazil-China Chamber of Commerce Chairman Charles Tang as saying the redevelopment would give greater prominence to the more than 300,000 Chinese living in São Paulo, the city’s fourth biggest foreign community.

It quotes Brazil-China Sociocultural Institute President Thomas Law as saying Chinese companies and associations are backing the project, which is due to begin in 2024.

Chinese living in Brazil are becoming more outward-looking, and keener on showing off their culture and giving China a new image, O Globo quotes Mr Law as saying.