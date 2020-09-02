Rebuilt Mozambican fishing port handles first big vessel

The first big vessel to call at the fishing port in the eastern Mozambican city of Beira since the port was rebuilt with Chinese money was carrying a catch of 500 tonnes of horse mackerel, Jornal Notícias reports.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes the port director, António Remédio, as saying the vessel came and went without mishap, in spite of its being 119 metres long and drawing 4.7 metres.

The port call showed the competitiveness of the facility and its potential to make money, Jornal Notícias quotes Mr Remédio as saying.

In October another Mozambican newspaper, O País, reported that the port had reopened after China spent US$120 million on rebuilding the facility, which had been destroyed by a cyclone it in 2000.