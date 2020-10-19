Expanded Angolan power station due to reopen in 2021H1

The Chinese-funded expansion of the Luachimo hydroelectric power station in the northeastern Angolan province of Lunda Norte should be finished in time to re-start the facility in the first half of next year, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes the project manager, Joaquim Garcia da Costa, as saying about 90 percent of the work is done, leaving only the foundations for the turbines, the gate assembly and the mechanical work.

Mr Garcia da Costa said the increase in capacity of the power station to 34 MW from 8 MW would reduce the dependence of Lunda Norte on power generated thermally.

The power station will supply over 186,000 people round about, Angop says.