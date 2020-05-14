Prices of high-end housing in Lisbon tipped to keep rising

Real estate consulting firm Knight Frank says Portuguese capital Lisbon will be one of just four main markets for high-end housing where prices will keep rising for the rest of this year.

A Knight Frank publication says prices of high-end housing in Lisbon may rise by up to 4.9 percent this year and even faster in 2021 as demand strengthens.

Separately, a report in Forbes magazine quotes a partner in Knight Frank Great Britain, Kate Everett-Allen, as saying demand in Lisbon will be driven by foreigners, among them Chinese, that buy property in Portugal in return for permission to live there, known as a golden visa.

The number of applications for golden visas was one-half greater in the first quarter of this year than a year earlier, Forbes quotes another consulting firm, Henley & Partners, as saying.