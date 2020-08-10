Potable water to begin flowing in Angolan province in 2020

All households due to be served by a US$120 million, Chinese-financed water supply system newly built in the northern Angolan province of Cabinda will connected by the end of December, the People’s Daily reports.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper quotes an unidentified official of the builder, China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp., as saying the Chinese state-owned-enterprise means to begin turning over the infrastructure to the Angolan authorities by the end of October.

The report says the system will supply about 600,000 people, or 92 percent of the population of Cabinda, with potable water.

The contractor has laid 34.6 kilometres of pipes, and last week began supplying water to nearly 5,000 people living in two villages, the People’s Daily says.