Portuguese pork exports to China soar

Official figures indicate that Portuguese exports of pork to China were 255 percent greater in the first quarter of this year than a year ago, the Ni Hao Portugal website reports.

The website quotes a written statement issued by the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP), as saying pork is the only product Portugal is selling China more of now than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report says AICEP figures indicate that first-quarter Portuguese exports to China shrank as a whole by 27.1 percent.

AICEP hopes flows of Portuguese goods to China will be fully restored soon, beginning with inputs for Chinese manufacturing.

Sales of olive oil and cooking oil to China by Sovena Group of Portugal have been growing at a faster rate since the middle of March than last year, the Ni Hao Portugal website says.