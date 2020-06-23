Portuguese made technical director of Chinese football club

A top-tier football club in China, Shandong Luneng, has appointed Portuguese coach Simão Freitas as its technical director, Rádio Renascença reports.

The Portuguese radio station quotes Mr Freitas as saying in an interview that he has signed a three-year contract, extendable by mutual agreement for two years more.

The report quotes Mr Freitas as saying Shandong Luneng has never before employed a foreigner on such a long-term contract, which shows the confidence the club has in him.

He said Shandong Luneng had picked him after inviting Spanish, Dutch and Belgian coaches to present plans to develop its training academy.

Shandong Luneng aims to develop players for its first XI and the Chinese national XI, and to improve the abilities of Chinese coaches, Rádio Renascença quotes Mr Freitas as saying.