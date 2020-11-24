Portuguese-language teaching in China satisfies academic

Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) Portuguese Language Pedagogical and Scientific Center Coordinator Gaspar Zhang Yunfeng thinks the teaching of the Portuguese language in mainland China is a good state, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says a conference the MPI is holding online to mark 60 years of the teaching of Portuguese at institutions of higher education in mainland China began yesterday and will last until December 3.

The report quotes Mr Zhang as saying interest in Portuguese has grown exponentially in mainland China in the past decade, and that almost 50 institutions of higher education there now teach the language.

The growth of economic, educational and cultural engagement by China and the Portuguese-speaking world has increased demand in China for holders of degrees in Portuguese studies, especially among Chinese enterprises doing business in lusophone markets, Lusa quotes Mr Zhang as saying.