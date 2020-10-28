Portuguese-designed fashions to go on show in Hong Kong

MOdaNova Global is arranging to show in Hong Kong on November 11 clothes designed by Katty Xiomara, Susana Bettencourt and Alexandra Oliveira of Portugal, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes MOdaNova Global founder Manuel Oliveira as saying the purpose is to entice Hong Kong retailers represented at the show to sell Portuguese-designed fashions.

The report says the fashion show will be held in a restaurant in the Hong Kong city centre, and later be repeated in Macao and mainland China.

Clothes in Ms Xiomara’s Be Bold collection, in Ms Oliveira’s Planet Earth collection bearing the Pé de Chumbo label, and in Ms Bettencourt’s Super Human – Time to Change collection will be shown, Lusa says.