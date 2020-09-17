Portuguese computer artist’s work on show in Beijing

Works by Portuguese artist Leonel Moura are among those on show in an exhibition of computer art at the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing from September 26 to January 17, the Portuguese Directorate-General of Arts says.

The directorate-general announced in writing that one of the exhibits by Moura is a huge arena where a set of robots paints works of art, and that six other exhibits belong to the Ullens collection.

An edition in both English and Chinese of a book by Moura, “Robot Art”, has been published, and copies will be available at the exhibition, the announcement says.

The exhibition is called Immaterial / Re-material: A Brief History of Computing Art, and shows work by 29 artists all over the world.