Portuguese, Chinese partners to bid to build Mexican railway

A consortium of Mota-Engil of Portugal, state-owned China Communications Construction Co. Ltd (CCCC) and some Mexican companies will bid to build the Mayan Train tourist railway in Mexico, Jornal Negócios reports.

The Portuguese newspaper quotes Mota-Engil as telling investors that it will lead the consortium in bidding for five contracts being put out to tender next month.

The Mayan Train tourist railway will stretch for 1,500 km across Mexico and cost 7 billion euros (about US$7.6 billion) to build, Jornal Negócios reports.

In February Mota-Engil announced that a subsidiary had won a contract worth 270 million euros to build a hydroelectric power station in Colombia for a Chinese-owned joint venture led by CCCC.