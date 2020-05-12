Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce established

Portuguese small and medium enterprises aiming to do business in China have last week set up the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes the chamber as saying in a written announcement that it intends to set up funds to invest in agribusiness and tourism, and open an online shop on a big Chinese e-commerce website, which will sell Portuguese goods.

The chamber says its head office is in Condeixa-a-Nova in central Portugal, and that it will have branches in the Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Oporto, in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Macao, and in the Chinese provinces of Henan, Hainan and Shandong.

Lusa says the Chamber is led by Y Ping Chow, President of the League of Chinese in Portugal, while its strategic council is chaired by Bian Fang, chairman of Portuguese Chinese-owned Bison Bank.