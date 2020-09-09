Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao co-hosts online forum of China-Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) International Fair for Trade in ServicesThird webinar: Cultural Trade

Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao co-hosts online forum of China-Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) International Fair for Trade in Services

Third webinar: Cultural Trade

The third webinar of the online forum of China-Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) International Fair for Trade in Services, titled “Cultural Trade”, will take place on September 9, at 8pm Beijing time (9am in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil). The session will discuss, among other topics: development of cultural and creative industries; cooperation between China and Brazil on filmmaking and television; sports and entertainment; comics, animation and games; and catering.

The Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao is co-hosting this event and encourages representatives of governments and other institutions from the Portuguese-speaking Countries to take part in it.

The webinar session will be delivered in videoconference format, with live online streaming to international audiences via YouTube; and live online streaming to Mainland China audiences via Kuaishou and Weibo. Interested parties can scan the QR code featured on a promotional poster in order to watch live streaming of the session.