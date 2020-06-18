Oporto Metro reveals new plan for network expansion

The operator of the metropolitan railway in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto, Metro do Porto SA, has a new plan for expanding its network which would entail changing the course of a river flowing through the part of the city that is on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency, citing a document Metro do Porto sent to the Portuguese environmental regulator, says the change would require a new environmental study for UNESCO.

The report says the Metro do Porto plan shows its network affecting 298 protected or listed heritage sites.

The plan envisages extension of the network to the east, Lusa says.

In January the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, reported that Metro do Porto had contracted CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd of China to supply rolling stock for the expansion of its services.