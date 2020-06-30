Museum designed by Portuguese to open in Ningbo in November

An art education museum designed by Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza Vieira will open in November in Yinzhou, in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo, the authorities there say.

A written announcement posted on the Yinzhou District official website says work on building the Huamao Art Education Museum is complete.

The announcement says the structure, near Dongqian Lake, has five storeys connected by a ramp and contains over 6,000 square metres of floor space.

The museum will have an interactive area where visitors can craft their own sculptures using three-dimensional printing, and copy famous paintings.

The museum is named after a Chinese company, Huamao Group Co. Ltd.

Huamao Group Chairman Xu Wanmao invited Mr Siza Vieira to design the museum after seeing another building the architect designed, the Contemporary Art Museum in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto, the Yinzhou District website says.