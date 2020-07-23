Mozambique resumes exports of produce to China, Dubai

Mozambique has resumed exports of pigeon peas and mungo beans to China and Dubai after a hiatus of several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jornal Notícias reports, citing a Mozambican official, Mohamed Valá.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes Mr Valá, director-general of Mozambique’s grain production regulator ICM, as saying his country is resuming exports of the commodities after reaching agreement on trade with China and Dubai.

The produce is being shipped from the northern Mozambican port of Nacala, in Nampula province, Jornal Notícias quotes Mr Valá as saying.

Last August the Mozambican state-run news agency, AIM, quoted Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi as saying China would begin importing produce from Mozambique in February, with a view to buying 200,000 tonnes of pigeon peas this year.