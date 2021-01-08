Miniso chain opens Gaia branch, its first shop in Portugal

The first branch in Portugal of the Chinese-owned Miniso chain of variety shops opened in a shopping centre in the northern city of Gaia yesterday, the Grande Consumo website reports.

The Portuguese website says the shop offered its first 50 customers special bargains.

The report says several social media influencers attended the opening.

Miniso has over 20 branches in neighbouring Spain, and intends eventually to have 250 on the Iberian Peninsula, the report says.

Portugal has a dynamic economy and a market where quality and intelligent design is appreciated, the report quotes Miniso General Manager for Portugal and Spain Ana Rivera as saying.

The Miniso chain also has a Portuguese shopping website, which delivers purchases worth 30 euros (about US$36.80) or more free of charge, the Grande Consumo website says.