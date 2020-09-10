Minas Gerais VR lab to be a Sino-Brazilian endeavour

The State Key Laboratory of Virtual Reality Technology and Systems at Beihang University in Beijing and the Fundação Dom Cabral business school in Brazil have agreed to get together to set up a virtual reality laboratory in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, the People’s Daily reports.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper says the institutions also agreed to set up a virtual reality technology exhibition centre and a smart city technology promotion centre in Minas Gerais.

They have undertaken to use fifth-generation wireless telecommunications technology and the Chinese satellite navigation system, BeiDou, in applying technology in the fields of education, healthcare and transport, the report says.

The agreement was signed after a webinar on smart cities that formed part of the China-Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) International Fair for Trade in Services, which ends tomorrow, the People’s Daily says.