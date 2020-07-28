MGM China to sell Timorese organic coffee at Macao resorts

Integrated resort operator MGM China Holdings Ltd will sell its patrons Timorese-grown organic coffee supplied by Charlestrong Café Co. Lda, the Macau Daily Times reports.

The newspaper says the Charlestrong Café Dilly brand of coffee will be available to guests staying at the MGM Macau and MGM Cotai resort villas and at two cafés.

The report says Charlestrong runs a coffee farm in Timor-Leste and processes the beans grown there in a facility it opened in Macao last year.

Macao has a mission to help lusophone countries, as part of the Chinese-led Belt and Road initiative, the report quotes Charlestrong Chairman Charles Shi as saying.

The MGM Macau resort sets out to offer high-quality products processed in Macao, and Café Dilly coffee is one such product, the Macau Daily Times quotes MGM Macau executive director of Purchasing, Simon Leong, as saying.