Mato Grosso shows off products, opportunities at MIF

The western Brazilian state of Mato Grosso exhibited its technology and biotechnology products, its innovativeness, its tourist attractions and the opportunities for investment it offers at the 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF), the MinutoMT website reports.

The Brazilian website says a state official, Ariana Guedes, made a presentation about the Mato Grosso Technology Park.

At the simultaneous 2020 Portuguese-speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao), Mato Grosso enterprises Cervejaria Louvada, Instituto Mato-Grossense da Carne, Casa do Peixe and Soul Fish exhibited online the beer, beef and fish they sell.

The Macao events, held last week, were a chance for Mato Grosso businesspeople to display their goods, and for the state government to show the potential of Mato Grosso, MinutoMT quotes another state official, Eulália Souza, as saying.