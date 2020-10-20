Mainland China, Macao mean to set up new business exchange

The authorities in Macao and mainland China intend to collaborate in establishing a business exchange to promote sales in the mainland of high-quality goods produced in the Portuguese-speaking world, Ponto Final reports, citing Macao Secretary for the Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong.

The newspaper quotes Mr Lei as saying publicly that the exchange would boost flows of information back and forth, and help businesspeople in various other ways.

Mr Lei said the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Outline Development Plan envisaged Hengqin Island, which abuts Macao, as a hub for cross-border e-commerce.

The new exchange will ease the access to mainland China through Macao of goods produced in lusophone countries, Ponto Final quotes Mr Lei as saying.