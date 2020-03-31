Macau Legend to open Cabo Verdean casino-hotel in 2021

Developer of casino resorts Macau Legend Development Ltd says it expects to open its hotel and casino complex in Cabo Verde next year.

The company told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in writing that the builders had completed the access road, including a bridge linking the capital, Praia, to the islet where the complex sits, and had finished the structure of the office building.

Macau Legend told the exchange it is reconsidering its plans for the complex.

Last year the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that the complex would have 250 hotel rooms, a casino, a swimming pool, restaurants, bars and shops, and cost 250 million euros (about US$277.1 million), making it is the biggest tourist draw in Cabo Verde.