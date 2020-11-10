Macao traders put Portuguese wines in spotlight in Shanghai

Macao enterprises have had success in promoting sales of Portuguese wines at the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which ends today, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The institute issued on Saturday a written statement quoting a director of Projoint International Ltd, Mr Si, as saying his company took orders for 12 cases of wine on the first day alone, and that exhibiting at the expo for the first time has matched its expectations.

The IPIM statement quotes Ms Lao, a director of Macao-owned maker of Portuguese wine Quinta da Marmeleira, as saying orders in the first two days were 15 percent greater this year than last year.

The institute has a booth in the food and farm products section, and arranged for the attendance of 40 Macao companies, including distributors of food and drink in lusophone countries, and translators, according to the IPIM statement.