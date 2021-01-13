Macao to put on course in Portugal for language students

The Macao Higher Education Bureau says it has begun taking applications by students in tertiary education for places on a course for learners of the Portuguese language, to be held next summer in Portugal.

The bureau announced in writing that the course is part of the effort by Macao to turn out qualified people bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese, which is essential for the development of the city.

The announcement says 200 places for those with no knowledge of Portuguese language will be available on three 50-hour courses, which the bureau will put on this month, in March and in June.

The candidates with at least basic knowledge of Portuguese language must pass a proficiency exam for which there will be 50 openings, the announcement says.

More information about the arrangements for the summer course, which depend on how the Covid-19 pandemic turns out, will be given in due course, the Macao Higher Education Bureau says.