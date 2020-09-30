Macao showing paintings by artists in lusophone countries

The fifth Lusophone Painting Exhibition, showing 27 works by artists in Angola, Brazil, Guiné-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé e Príncipe, Timor-Leste and Macao, has opened at the Clube Militar in Macao, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao newspaper quotes the curator, José Isaac Duarte, as saying the Macau Cultural Promotion Association exhibition shows the creativity of visual artists in the Portuguese-speaking world, and the diversity of their styles, techniques and themes.

Mr Duarte said the Covid-19 pandemic had failed to prevent the inclusion of paintings by artists whose work none of the four previous such exhibitions had shown.

The report says the exhibition is one of a series being held at Clube Militar in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the institution.

The exhibition is open until November 2, Ponto Final says.