Macao offering postgraduates money to study in Portugal

The authorities in Macao will begin next month taking applications by Macao students for annual grants worth up to 84,000 patacas (about US$10,500) to undertake postgraduate studies in Portugal.

In a written announcement, the Macao Talent Development Committee says grants will be given to three students to pursue master’s degrees, preferably in the Portuguese language, finance, tourism, exhibitions or information technology, at the University of Coimbra; to six students pursuing master’s degrees and two pursuing doctorates at any Portuguese university; and to eight students pursuing master’s degrees at any Portuguese polytechnic.

The committee says the Macao Foundation, the Macao Higher Education Bureau and the Macao Higher Education Fund will provide the money.

The purpose is to turn out qualified people bilingual in Portuguese and Chinese, the Talent Development Committee says.

Applications will be open between June 1 and 15.