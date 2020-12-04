Macao merchants show off Portuguese wines at Wuhan fair

Macao distributors of Portuguese wines are exhibiting their merchandise at the 11th China Wuhan Commodity Fair in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which opened on November 28, the Wuhan Broadcast & TV Station reports.

The local government-run broadcaster says the displays of samples of Portuguese wines in the Macao booth at the fair were relayed live by various media.

By the sixth day of the nine-day fair two cases of Port wine had been sold, the Wuhan Broadcast & TV Station says

Separately, the government of the surrounding province of Hubei announced in writing that over 300 merchants attended the fair, and that 252 deals, together worth at least 276 billion yuan (about US$34.7 billion), were signed in the first two days of the event.