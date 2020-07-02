Macao counts Portuguese traditions as cultural heritage

The Cultural Institute in Macao said on Tuesday it had added 55 more items to its list of the intangible cultural heritage of the city, including several Portuguese traditions.

The institute says in a written announcement that the new items include Portuguese folk dance, the Arraial de São João, several Catholic processions, custard pies, Macanese sweet aluá, and making and painting tiles in the Portuguese style.

The announcement says some of the additions were proposed by Macao individuals or communities, and that some had been under consideration by the institute for some years.

Specifying those aspects of the intangible cultural heritage of Macao that deserve preservation affords them protection, the announcement says.

The list of the intangible cultural heritage of Macao now contains 70 items, the Cultural Institute says.