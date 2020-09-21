Macao centre in Lisbon to help tighten Sino-Portuguese ties

The Portuguese-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association will occupy space in the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon, the Portuguese government has announced.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education says in a written announcement that this is provided for by the official plan for developing the centre over the next 10 years.

The ministry says the centre has struck agreements to cooperate with the chamber of commerce, the association of young entrepreneurs, the Jorge Álvares Foundation and the New Silk Road Friends Association.

The plan for developing the centre contains ideas put forward by the new head of the centre, Carmen Mendes, for increasing Sino-Portuguese cooperation as envisaged in an agreement struck in 2018, the government announcement says.