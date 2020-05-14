Macao among new customers for Brazilian coffee

Macao is among five new markets that Brazil has begun shipping coffee to in April, the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, or Cecafé, announced on Tuesday.

Official Cecafé data show that the first shipment to Macao, last month, weighed 19.2 tonnes and was worth US$40,100.

The latest edition of the Council’s monthly export report shows that Brazil exported 198,000 tonnes of coffee in April, 2.5 percent more than a year earlier.

Brazil exported over 2,500 tonnes to China in the first four months of this year, Cecafé data show.

Last month the Diálogo Chino website, citing a Chinese consulting firm, Daxue, said China had bought 10,200 tonnes of coffee from Brazil last year, making it the Asian country’s third major supplier with a market hare of 10 per cent.