Legislators discuss strengthening ties between Angola, China

Members of the Chinese and Angolan legislatures have met online to discuss strengthening the Sino-Angolan relationship and increasing bilateral cooperation in countering the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Chinese National People’s Congress Standing Committee Vice-chairman Wang Chen as telling the meeting that the legislatures should enhance their exchanges to increase mutual trust and facilitate cooperation and exchanges between ordinary Chinese and Angolans.

In a separate report, the China-Lusophone Brief website quotes Mr Wang as saying China will keep encouraging Chinese companies to become involved in industrialising the Angolan economy and making it more diverse, and will keep supporting Angolan efforts to make sure its debt is sustainable.

The Angolan legislature is hoping for more cooperation with its Chinese counterpart, especially in matters of the environment for business, the website quotes Angolan National Assembly First Vice-president Emília Dias as saying.