Last session in series of Webinars on International Cooperation Against Covid-19

‘China-Brazil Economic and Trade Cooperation in Fighting the Epidemic’

The last session in the series of Webinars on International Cooperation Against Covid-19 will be held at 8pm Beijing time (9am Brazil time) on 7 July. The session is themed “China-Brazil Economic and Trade Cooperation in Fighting the Epidemic”. The session will mainly explore topics such as: economic and trade cooperation between China and Brazil in fighting the epidemic, specifically its impact in the areas of electricity, oil and mining. Participants will discuss the current challenges and opportunities faced in the context of international economic and trade cooperation.

The Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, through its supporting role, encourages governmental representatives of the Portuguese-speaking countries and institutions related to those authorities, to participate in the session.

The Webinar will take place by videoconference and will be broadcast live on YouTube for international participants; and through the Kuaishou app for participants in China. Interested parties can watch the session by scanning an associated QR code.