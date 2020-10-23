Jiangsu, Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries confer

A regular meeting of representatives of Macao, lusophone countries and the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu to discuss industrial and commercial matters ends in Macao today, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says the two-day meeting is part of the 2020 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao).

The report says representatives attending have discussed forming a group to cooperate on preventing infectious diseases and controlling outbreaks.

Another aspect of the meeting is a conference to promote Jiangsu as a draw for tourists, the report says.

The Jiangsu provincial government is using the occasion to launch a tourist information app, and to publicise set tours of the province, Xinhua says.