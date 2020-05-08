IPIM helps efforts of lusophone world to curb pandemic

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has started a service online for matching buyers and sellers of medical paraphernalia needed to keep the Covid-19 pandemic at bay.

IPIM issued a written announcement on Thursday saying its Business Matching for Epidemic Prevention Supplies service is accessible through its Online Business Matching Service Platform website, which has a Portuguese-language version for matching enterprises in the lusophone world with Chinese enterprises.

IPIM says the service will constantly give the market for medical paraphernalia all the latest information it needs.

The pandemic has increased considerably the demand around the world for medical equipment such as ventilators, protective suits and masks, and for medical supplies such as disinfectants, the IPIM announcement says.