Investment in lusophone world on agenda of Macao conference

The 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) begins in Macao today, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) says.

IPIM issued a written announcement saying two events on the programme of the two-day conference will concern Portuguese-speaking parts of the world: the 6th China-Latin American Countries Infrastructure Forum, sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce; and a seminar to promote investment in lusophone countries.

IPIM says the events serve the purpose of Macao as a place where China and the lusophone world can conduct business.

Speakers in lusophone countries and other parts of Europe and Latin America will address the events by video link, the institute says.

The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2020) and the Annual Report on the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2020) will be published during the conference, according to the IPIM announcement.