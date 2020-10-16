Huawei training programme draws more Portuguese than ever

Fifteen Portuguese are taking this week a training programme arranged by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China, the ComputerWorld website reports.

The website says the Huawei Seeds for the Future programme has attracted more trainees this year than in any year before.

The report says the Covid-19 pandemic means the training is given online.

The trainees are students of electronic, communications or computer engineering at the University of Aveiro, the Instituto Superior Técnico, Leiria Polytechnic Institute, University of Oporto or Bragança Polytechnic Institute, the report says.

The trainees will take virtual tours of the Huawei campus in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and receive training by leading engineers there in the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, the website says.

The programme trains future leaders in information and communications technology, the ComputerWorld website quotes Huawei Portugal Chief Executive Tony Li as saying.