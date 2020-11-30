Huawei sponsoring Web Summit 2020 conference in Lisbon

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China announced on Thursday it is sponsoring the Web Summit 2020, an international conference on technology to be held in Lisbon from December 2 to 4, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says a written announcement quotes Huawei Portugal Chief Executive Tony Li as saying that the deal boosts the company’s “commitment towards an iconic event for Portugal with a strong international reach”.

The announcement quotes the originator of the Web Summit conferences, Paddy Cosgrave, as saying Huawei sponsorship will benefit in particular the associated network of start-ups and developers.

Huawei Chairman Howard Liang Hua will speak at the Lisbon conference about the fifth generation of wireless telecommunications technology titled “5G and beyond: The next steps in digital infrastructure”.

Another Huawei executive, corporate senior vice president Catherine Chen Lifang, will speak about the importance of building a diverse and inclusive digital economy, Lusa says.