Huawei set-up to let Angolan students attend classes online

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China has come up with a way to teach Angolan students online while the Covid-19 pandemic confines them to their homes, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says Huawei has begun testing the set-up last month.

The report says the arrangement will let students at seven Angolan institutions of higher education attend classes virtually for six months.

Angop quotes Ermelinda Cândido, head of Cinfotec, one of the institutions, as praising Huawei’s initiative.

It quotes a representative of Huawei in Angola, Luís Gonçalves, as saying the arrangement may be extended this year to serve seven other institutions, with the certification process ongoing for several of them.

One of the purposes of the set-up is to keep up “TIC Talent,” the Huawei programme of training people in information communication technology so they can obtain internationally recognised qualifications, which about 70 Angolan students have availed of since 2015, Angop says.