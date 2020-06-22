Huawei helping Mozambican university set up ICT academy

Universidade Pedagógica in Maputo and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China are setting up a Huawei Information and Communications Technology Academy at the university, Jornal de Notícias reports.

The Mozambican newspaper says a videoconference attended by Dean Jorge Ferrão of Universidade Pedagógica and Wu Ku, the executive director of the Huawei subsidiary in Mozambique, was told that the academy is due to open in the first half of next year.

The report quotes Mr Ferrão as saying his university will use computer equipment donated by Huawei to set up a network laboratory for the academy.

Huawei is eager to open the academy to train young Mozambicans in ICT, the report quotes Mr Wu as saying.

The academy is the outcome of a partnership Huawei and Universidade Pedagógica formed in 2018 for the purpose of training at least 20 Universidade Pedagógica students a year in ICT, Jornal de Notícias says.