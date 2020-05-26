Huawei eyes Portugal’s second solar auction

Huawei Fusion Solar, the solar power arm of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China, is keen on taking a slice of the market in Portugal for generating solar power when the government there next auctions generation concessions, the Eco website reports.

The Portuguese news website says the conditions for the auction are scheduled to be unveiled on June 8 and the bidding begins on 24 August.

The report quotes the head of Huawei Fusion Solar in Portugal, Bruno Santor, as saying his firm is working with some of the companies that obtained concessions when they were first auctioned, last year.

“The next 10 years look very promising in Portugal,” Mr Santo said.

He said Huawei Fusion Solar and Portuguese companies were working together on solar power projects in other countries.

Huawei means to set up a solar power research and development centre in Spain or Portugal, the Eco website says.